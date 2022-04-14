SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There have now been 20 deaths related to the flu in South Dakota for the 2021-22 season.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, one new flu death was reported in Davison County in the past week.

There have been 262 hospitalizations for the flu, including four new hospitalizations in the past week.

One hundred new flu cases were reported in the last week and flu activity remained at the “local” level in South Dakota. There’s been 10,852 flu cases this season, the second-most since 2016.

In 2019-20, there were 14,776 flu cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.