One mural in Rapid City aims to honor all veterans from different time periods

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A large veteran’s mural in downtown Rapid City is currently in the works on the side of the local VFW.

This isn’t the first time Aaron Pearcy has featured his artwork in downtown Rapid City. But this project is different from his previous works.

“This one is probably the most meaningful to me just because I come from a military family. So, I want to make sure that I give it everything that I have and it’s probably going to be, when it’s all said and done, the biggest one I’ve done in Rapid City so far,” Aaron Pearcy, artist, said.

Pearcy started the project in September. Depending on South Dakota weather, he hopes to finish by mid-summer of next year.

“It’s quite large, that’s about 800 plus square feet of wall space to cover with spray paint, outside in South Dakota, so it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Pearcy said.

This mural will include everything from World War I to present day conflict. It will fill this entire wall behind me.

Bill Casper helped get the project going.

“When it’s finished, it should be pretty remarkable,” Casper said.

Casper worked in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Rapid City is home to hundreds of veterans, like him, from all across the U.S.

“In this mural, taking it all the way to the present means we are honoring everybody. There is about 18 million veterans alive in the country right now, counting the ones that served Korea and Vietnam and the current conflict and I think it’s a good way on Veteran’s Day to honor them all,” Casper said.

A reminder for people walking or driving by the mural, that millions of men and women fought for the country we live in today.

In honor of Veteran’s Day tomorrow, Rapid City is hosting a parade and luncheon. These events are starting at 10 A.M. at Main Street Square.