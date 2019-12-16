One minor injury in overnight fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls responded to a fire at a home in central Sioux Falls overnight.

Our news crew got video in the 100 block of North Grange Avenue, a few blocks east of Joe Foss Alternative School. We talked to the battalion chief on scene. He says crews responded to the fire after someone called it in around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews got there, they could see flames coming from the roof and the front of the home. Officials say there was one person inside, but they were able to get out OK. Crews were able to knock the fire down in about 10 minutes.

A first responder received a minor injury, but no one else was hurt.

Officials are now working to figure out what started the fire.