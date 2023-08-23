SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new way for Sioux Falls Utility customers to pay their bills.

Today the city announced an upgraded website and new mobile app for Sioux Falls Utility customers.

The new software will keep your personal information safer and can even help you save money.

“Depending on what software you have installed at your home, you’ll be able to see hourly or daily reads on your water usage. With that, you can sign up for alerts to know if you have water leaking, if you’ve got a spike in usage over a certain percent, so it’s really putting that power in our customer’s hands to conserve water and to keep their water bills low,” said Matt Nelson, Utility Billing Manager and Public Parking Manager.

The app is ready today, whereas the software should be ready by the end of the year.

To visit the website for One Meter, click here.