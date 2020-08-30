One man shares how Emily’s Hope has helped him recover from addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, motorcycle riders and car enthusiasts alike participated in the second annual Emily’s Hope Poker Run. The event helps raise money for a non-profit organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke.

Following the death of her own daughter, Kennecke set out to help people struggling with addiction. Since December, Emily’s Hope has given 32 people scholarships to get help at the Avera Addiction Care Center. Jeremy Crozat is one of those scholarship recipients.

“It was a key factor in taking away the excuses I needed to get help and enter into recovery. It was probably one of the biggest things that would’ve kept me from getting the help I needed. And by doing this I was able to say now I’m six months clean,” Jeremy Crozat, a scholarship recipient, said.

The poker run ended at Blue Rock Bar and Grill tonight with music and a fireworks show. A motorcycle wrapped in Emily’s artwork was also raffled off.