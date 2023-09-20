PARMALEE, S.D. (KELO) — One man has died in a two-semi crash five miles north of Parmelee.

On Tuesday, September 19th, a Freightliner FLD120 semi was traveling west on 277th Street near the intersection of SD Highway 63. The Freightliner stopped at the intersection before turning south on Hwy. 63. A Peterbilt Conventional semi with trailer was traveling north on HWY 63 and struck the Freightliner’s trailer causing it and the semi to roll.

The 51-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 82-year-old male driver of the Freightliner was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

SDHP is investigating the crash. The names of the men involved have not been released pending notification of the family.