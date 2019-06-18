One man dead, firefighter injured in Pennington County fire

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- A man is dead in a fire in western South Dakota and a firefighter was injured in the fire.

The firefighter is currently in a Rapid City hospital under observation with minor injuries.

The fire happened on Mount Rushmore Rd. just south of Rapid City.

Firefighters were called the area around 8:15 a.m. (MT). The fire was out within 20 minutes.



Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.



The state fire marshal and Pennington County Sheriff is investigating. Authorities say it is too early to tell if the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story.