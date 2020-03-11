One Link app seeing a lot of reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one year since the city of Sioux Falls launched the One Link app and in that time, crews have completed more than 12,000 service requests.

Some of the top reports were for potholes, roadway lighting and snow removal on sidewalks. Ben Gutnik first started using the app to report a pothole. Since then he has become a super user.

“I’m not afraid to report any potholes or other things I see driving around, I just figure if I saw it 10 other people probably saw it,” Gutnik said.

Gutnik has used the app to enter nearly 140 reports.