One killed, one facing life-threatening injuries from Meade County crash

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old man has been killed and a 36-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Tuesday night in Meade County. 

The Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck was heading north on Galaxy Road near 218th Street, eight miles east of Piedmont, when the driver lost control on a snow, ice-covered road and rolled. 

The 40-year-old man was wearing seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities aren’t sure if the 36-year-old, who is facing life-threatening injuries at a Rapid City hospital, was wearing a seat belt. 

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

