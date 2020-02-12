One killed, one facing life-threatening injuries from Meade County crash

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old man has been killed and a 36-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Tuesday night in Meade County.

The Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck was heading north on Galaxy Road near 218th Street, eight miles east of Piedmont, when the driver lost control on a snow, ice-covered road and rolled.

The 40-year-old man was wearing seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities aren’t sure if the 36-year-old, who is facing life-threatening injuries at a Rapid City hospital, was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.