One killed in Hamlin County house fire

by: KELOLAND News

Photo courtesy of Hamlin County Sheriff’s Facebook page

BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to a house fire southeast of Bryant on Friday night around 9:40 p.m.

A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames with a male and female inside. The female was able to escape and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The male was unable to escape and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but is not suspicious.

