NEAR TORONTO, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old woman died Friday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash happened along I-29 near Toronto, South Dakota.

Investigators say a semi slowed down for two dogs running across the road when an SUV rear-ended it.

The driver of the SUV died.

Part of the interstate was shut down as crews cleared the scene.

No names or any other information was released.