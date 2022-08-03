SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.

Medical aid was given by witnesses and first responders but the person was later declared dead.

Police say more information will be given during police briefing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.