One injured, woman and child rescued in early morning apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People on the west side of Sioux Falls were evacuated from their apartment building by an early morning fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the apartment located at 3300 S. Westbrooke Lane, west of 41st and Marion just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from one of the apartment units when crews arrived. Many of the tenants had evacuated their units by the time firefighters arrived.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, a woman and child were reportedly trapped on a balcony on the second floor. Fire crews were able to place a ladder and rescue them from the balcony.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, however heavy smoke caused damage to the hallway on the second floor of the complex.

One resident sustained a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross assisted the second-floor residents.

In the press release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it is uncertain if the apartment, where the fire started, had a working fire alarm. They are reminding everyone to check their smoke detectors and practice an escape plan in the event of a fire emergency.