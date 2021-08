RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting in the central part of the city Friday afternoon.

The Rapid City Police Department posted on social media that there was a shooting near the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police are currently investigating a shooting that just took place near the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street. One person has been transported to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/hiwNxMbfl4 — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) August 13, 2021

Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

