One Injured In Rollover Crash Near Baltic
BALTIC, S.D. - We are learning more information about a rollover crash near Baltic.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times. The driver was thrown from the car and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
