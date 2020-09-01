One injured in house fire near USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight house fire in Sioux Falls.

Crews were called to the intersection of 22nd Street and Summit Avenue, which is near the University of Sioux Falls campus, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke and flames coming from a detached garage and a house.

Neighbors told fire crews that someone went back into the home to get their dog.

The resident was able to get out, but the dog was still inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog.

Authorities say one person received extensive burns to their body and were taken to the hospital.