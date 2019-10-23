One injured in eastern Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is hurt after a fire in eastern Sioux Falls.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday along East Bourbon Place, which is just east of 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Officials say by the time crews got there, fire and smoke was coming out of two sides of the home. The two people inside were able to get out but one of them was hurt.

Paramedics took the person to the hospital, but we don’t know what their injuries are or what their condition is.

No one else was hurt.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced by the fire.

Officials are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.