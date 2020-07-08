One injured in car vs. pedestrian crash on 41st Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has serious, but non-life threatening injuries after a car vs. pedestrian crash on 41st Street early Sunday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the crash was reported by the driver of the vehicle. An investigation by police showed the pedestrian crossed the street midblock near Shirley Avenue, without checking to make sure it was safe.

Speeding and impaired driving do not appear to be factors, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.