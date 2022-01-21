One injured in apartment shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday evening the Rapid City Police were dispatched to an apartment for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a single male was shot. The man was transported to the hospital and at this time, appears to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently working to locate the suspect responsible for the shooing. According to a tweet from the Rapid City Police, the shooter was acquainted with the victim.

The investigation is active and ongoing and according to the same tweet, the police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.