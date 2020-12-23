One happy camper thanks to Make-A-Wish

Christmas came early for a Sioux Falls Lincoln High School student Tuesday and it’s all thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

You couldn’t see his smile, but you certainly could feel the joy and happiness surrounding 18-year-old Jayden Wallace McKnelly when he walked out of the school and saw this; his brand new camper.

Jayden was overcome with emotion.

“I didn’t realize how much I really wanted this,” Jayden said.

He was surrounded by family, friends and other fellow classmates.

It’s been a tough year for Jayden. Not only is he coping with the covid pandemic like the rest of us, but Jayden was also recently diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“It brought me down really bad for a while, but I’ve come to terms with it and I realize that a lot of people have it a lot worse than I do and I just accepted that it’s part of my life and I’m not too upset about it anymore,” Jayden said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation loves granting wishes to kids of all ages; even during the pandemic.

“This year was a little different because of covid, so any wishes that involved travel have been postponed, but in a typical year we were doing about 88 wishes a year,” Sue Salter of Make-AWish Foundation said.

And Jayden’s wish just came true.

“I can’t wait to give back to Make-A-Wish in the future, I absolutely love what they’ve done for me it’s above and beyond what I expected,” Jayden said.

No doubt making him…… one happy camper.

Jayden loves the outdoors and loves camping. He says he can’t wait to take his friends camping with him.