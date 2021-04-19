One handed pitcher brings inspiration to the baseball field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate this story.

Parker Hanson pitches for the Augustana Vikings baseball team.

He’s helped lead Augie to an impressive 21-6 record so far this season.

But Hanson brings much more to the team than a fastball, he brings inspiration.

Like a lot of kids, Parker Hanson grew up loving sports, especially baseball.

“When I was about three years old my mom, my step dad and my brothers would play in the yard and I picked up the bat and ball for the first time started throwing it around just having a little fun,” Parker said.

However it wasn’t that simple. You see Parker was born with only one hand.

But he never let that stop him, in fact it motivated him.

“Growing up I was left off a couple of travel baseball and basketball teams where I wasn’t picked to be a part of the squad because they didn’t think I’d be playing varsity sports with those kids who were older,” Parker said.

Through hard work and perseverance, Parker did something a lot of people probably thought he would never get a chance to do, play baseball at the college level.

“I think the best thing with Parker with his disability is like he always says ‘it’s not a disability he just wants to be normal,’ Augustana University baseball coach Tim Huber said.

Parker has stepped up to the plate, not only to prove doubters wrong, but also prove to himself a person can do anything if they put in hard work.

“I wanted to be as good as them or better and be on the team and be on the field and help my school and my team win that’s just super important to me,” Hanson said.