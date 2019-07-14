One fatality in submerged vehicle in Rapid Valley

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old male was found inside a submerged upside down vehicle in Rapid Creek Sunday morning.

Authorities were alerted to the scene from a passerby around 7 a.m. near the bridge on Green Valley Drive.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team found Ivan G. Rice of Rapid City inside a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

No other people were in the vehicle.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is advising the public to avoid Green Valley Drive from Reservoir Road going east about a half-mile.

Submerged vehicle upside down in Rapid Creek. We’ve closed the road while the Rapid City/ Pennington County Water Rescue… Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 14, 2019

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.