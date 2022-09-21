SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busy season for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. During this time safety is important to remember, even for the youngest members on the farm.

In 2017, the Boomsma family lost their son in a farm accident. Now, they’ve written a book to help educate others about staying safe while still enjoying time on the family farm.

April 14, 2017 is a day that changed the lives of Jaiden Boomsma and her family forever. Her brother, Jaxon, died in a tractor accident while visiting the family’s farm.

“I never would have thought anything like this would have happened. Honestly like we love the farm, we went there so often that you never really thought that anything like this could happen,” said Boomsma.

The family has turned the accident into a way to promote farm safety, through writing a book. They also speak at educational events.

“I think the main idea is just that when you’re on the farm, really think about all of the dangers about like what you are doing. So, we have like stickers that you can put out that say farm safety, just to take a step back, take a breath, realize how dangerous the farm can be, although it’s fun and you get to have a lot of good memories on the farm, it can be a dangerous place and not a lot of people realize that,” said Boomsma.

“It just happens so quickly and there’s nothing you can do to you know to retract it, there’s no rewind, so that’s why it’s just so important to be cognizant and hear the stories and read the stories like the Boomsmas are sharing and take it to heart and don’t be afraid to share with others,” said Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union.

This farm safety movement has brought people together from across the country.

“It’s been kind of crazy I’m not going to lie, seeing we have people from all over the US ordering our book, talking to us, emailing us, Facebook messaging us, reaching out. And then to hear some of the other stories that we never realized were going on, I mean we’ve had people reach out with their farming accident stories that are very similar to ours that you don’t hear about very often but they felt comfortable enough to talk to us about it,” said Boomsma.

Keeping Jaxon’s memory alive and working to keep others safe on the farm.

“He loved the farm and he loved everything about my grandparents’ house and the farm itself so I think he would be really proud,” said Boomsma.

The family and the JLB Mission 23 committee have set up a memorial fund in Jaxon’s honor to enhance community parks and farm safety education programs. You can learn more about what they are doing through the group’s Facebook page.