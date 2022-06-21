TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage.

Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night was a scarier story when they were trapped under a fallen barn.

“And I could hear the sheep baaing, you know, baa baa. So I knew there was at least some under there alive,” Jim Wipf, the owner of the sheep, said.

Luckily, the sheep were in the right place at the right time.

“The floor of the hayloft just dropped straight down and I figure they were probably in a pocket about a foot and a half to two feet of headroom,” Wipf said. “And there was 15 sheep in there, 11 adult ewes and four lambs.”

After about an hour and a half of work, all 15 sheep were rescued and alive.

“Of the 11 ewes, ten of them are perfect, the other one is limping a little, but we’re going to watch it for a day or two and if we think we need to get the vet out here, we’ll get the vet out to take a look. But it’s moving, it’s drinking, it’s eating,” Wipf said.

It’s the fourth storm with strong winds to blow through since April, and Wipf has had property damage from each one.

“We were in the bullseye,” he said.

Wipf is just thankful every person, and sheep, has survived them all.

“But you know what, I’m going to miss looking out that kitchen window and seeing this big ol’ barn standing there because that’s a relic of the past,” Wipf said. “And now, unfortunately, it’s gone.”

Wipf says his wife’s siblings helped him rescue the sheep last night.