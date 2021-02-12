One driver dies, charges pending in crash near Belle Fourche, DPS says

BUTTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died Thursday morning and charges are pending in a two-vehicle crash north of Belle Fourche, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a new release.

The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer were southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 GMC Acadia.

The 79-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old driver of the semi-truck and trailer was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending against the semi-truck driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

