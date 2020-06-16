One dies from apartment fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died from an early morning apartment fire in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Fire Department said one person was found in a basement apartment filled with smoke at 821 North Maple Avenue. An occupant of the upstairs apartment smelled smoke and called 911.

Firefighters performed life-saving efforts on the person who was transported to a Monument Health hospital. The victim was pronounced dead.

More information about the victim will be released after notification of family.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with very little water and said the fire damage is minimal but smoke damage is significant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.