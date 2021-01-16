One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash south of Elk Point

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a fatal two-vehicle crash two miles south of Elk Point Friday night.

One person died and two others were injured in the crash that occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday night.

A Ford F-150 pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon.

The 57-year-old male driver of the pickup was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Yukon sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux City, Iowa hospital.

All three people involved were wearing seat belts.

The crash is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.