SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch. When his vehicle entered the ditch, it vaulted over a culvert and struck an embankment before stopping.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Marco Vincio Lopez-Lopez, 32, and a three-year-old girl were taken to Sioux Center Hospital and later flown to Sioux Falls Area Hospital with critical injuries. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol said alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the accident. This crash is still under investigation.