One dead, two injured from Sunday crash near Rowena

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old woman died and two more people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Rowena Sunday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says an SUV was eastbound on S.D. Highway 42 near 483rd Avenue when it left the roadway and rolled. The 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were thrown from the SUV and had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

None of the three were wearing seat belts.

Names are not being released until notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.