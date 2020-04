SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two people were injured in a crash west of Sioux Falls Wednesday evening, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mason Braun said deputies responded to a crash in the area of West Benson Road and North La Mesa Drive at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were sent to the hospital by an ambulance and authorities say one person died at a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.