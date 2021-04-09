One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash in Pennington County

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a one-vehicle crash west of Box Elder on Thursday.

According to authorities a 2005 Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Country Road when the vehicle overturned.

A 27-year-old male passenger died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The 26-year-old female driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers, a 21-year old and 25-year-old, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. Authorities are investigating whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.