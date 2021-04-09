One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash in Pennington County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
box-elder_45703540621

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a one-vehicle crash west of Box Elder on Thursday.

According to authorities a 2005 Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Country Road when the vehicle overturned.

A 27-year-old male passenger died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The 26-year-old female driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers, a 21-year old and 25-year-old, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. Authorities are investigating whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 