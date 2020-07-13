One dead, three injured in Fall River crash

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Fall River County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 2:02 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 385, two miles south of Oelrichs. Authorities said one southbound pickup truck rear-ended another southbound pickup truck which was towing a fifth-wheel trailer with hay. The trailer pushed into the back of the first pickup truck.

A 71-year-old woman was a passenger in the pickup truck which crashed into the trailer. The woman was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, but died from injuries from the crash. A 72-year-old man had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 50-year-old woman and 53-year-old man had minor injuries.

All four people were wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending for both drivers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.