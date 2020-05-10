One dead, three injured after Turner County crash

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old man died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Parker Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a pickup was heading north on South Dakota Highway 19 when it moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision with a car that was heading south in the wrong lane. The car moved back into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided.

The 25-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is still under investigation.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

All three occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. All three were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.