BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Box Elder.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.

The 50-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old driver of pickup suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while two children inside suffered minor injuries. The three were taken to a Rapid City hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.