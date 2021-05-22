One dead, one severely injured in crash near Newell

NEWELL, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another person is severely injured following a crash east of Newell, S.D. Thursday morning.
According to authorities, a 2010 GMC Acadia was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a semi-truck.
The 37-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old female passenger suffered was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both passengers were not wearing seat belts.
The 47-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!