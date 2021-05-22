One dead, one severely injured in crash near Newell

NEWELL, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another person is severely injured following a crash east of Newell, S.D. Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a 2010 GMC Acadia was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a semi-truck.

The 37-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old female passenger suffered was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both passengers were not wearing seat belts.

The 47-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.