LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has died in a weekend crash in Lincoln County.

A car and a pickup collided at an intersection 3-miles north of Lennox just after 5:30 Saturday morning. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field.

The 59-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene.

The 32-year-old man driving the pickup has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts. The cause of the crash is under investigation.