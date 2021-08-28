One dead, one seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Keystone

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash west of Keystone Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that a 2013 Thoroughbred Stallion Trike motorcycle was travelling westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp corner. The motorcycle went off the road, throwing the two occupants from the vehicle.

The 64-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger was transported to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

