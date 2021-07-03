One dead, one seriously injured after crash in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another injured following a car-motorcycle crash in Belle Fourche Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that a 2006 Harley Davidson trike was travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it was hit by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing the highway. The 72-year-old female passenger of the Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. The 75-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Spearfish hospital.

Neither occupant of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The 78-year-old female driver of the car suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

