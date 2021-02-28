One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash east of Blunt

HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another is suffering minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Blunt, S.D. Wednesday evening.

Around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24 a 2000 Ford Ranger was northbound on 314th Avenue when it failed to yield at the intersection of 198th Street. The Ford Ranger collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra that was headed westbound on 198th Street.

Thomas Feldman, the 68-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

William Dumon, 48, was the driver of the GMC Sierra. He sustained minor injuries. Dumon was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.