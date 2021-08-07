One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another is injured following a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis on Friday.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says the a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was driving southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it went into the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle that was travelling north.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown off the vehicle. The 60-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The 61-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 