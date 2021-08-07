One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another is injured following a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis on Friday.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says the a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was driving southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it went into the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle that was travelling north.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown off the vehicle. The 60-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The 61-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.