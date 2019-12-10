One dead, one injured in Louise Avenue stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and another is injured after a stabbing in the 4500 block of South Louise Avenue, a couple of blocks away from the Empire Mall.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the stabbing happened at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One victim died from injuries from stab wounds.

Police say a homicide investigation is on-going.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until notification of the family.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more updates.