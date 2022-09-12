SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A motorcycle was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.

Officials say the driver, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 59-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Investigators say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.