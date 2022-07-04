MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash near Murdo on Sunday.

Authorities say that a 2011 Ford Edge was travelling west on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway and went into the ditch where it rolled.

A 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether her seatbelt was in use. The 21-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.