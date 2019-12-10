One dead, one injured in double stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double stabbing in southwest Sioux Falls.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Louise Avenue, which is just a few blocks from the Empire Mall.

Police say it’s an ongoing investigation, so at this point details are sketchy.

When the call came in it was originally reported as a man down in the parking lot at this apartment complex, but police later discovered it was much worse than that.

“When officers arrived on scene they found two victims with stab wounds one of those victims died as a result of those injuries,” Lt. Adam Petersen said

The other man went to the hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police say they think they know who the suspect is, but no arrests have been made. Even though the man remains at large, police don’t believe the public is in any kind of danger.

When our cameras came back at about noon, there was still yellow crime tape up and a police presence. Authorities were still in the process of interviewing witnesses to try and figure out what led up to the double stabbing.

“I think there was initially a couple of people on the scene and it’s an apartment complex so there were a lot of people present in the area,” Petersen said.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call police.

“The detectives will be utilizing patrol officers to conduct their follow up investigations and going out and doing their follow up investigations throughout the day,” Petersen said.

Names and ages of the victims have not been released yet.

KELOLAND News did talk to one of the residents at the apartment, who didn’t want to go on camera. She told us she heard the commotion and screaming Tuesday morning, but didn’t know any of the people involved.