One dead, one injured in crash southwest of Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Wagner Saturday night.

Authorities say a car was heading west on 312th Street when it crossed the center line, went off the road and rolled around 5 p.m.

One of the occupants, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a 22-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not verified which of the two men were driving. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Names have not been released.