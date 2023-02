SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a Saturday morning crash in Sioux Falls.

A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SFFR extricated one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Updates will be posted on KELOLAND.com