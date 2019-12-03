One dead in western Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A late-night house fire in a western Sioux Falls neighborhood turned deadly.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at a home at 5717 west 15th Street, just west of Marion Road. One person and one pet were found dead on the second floor.

Another person in the home was transported to the hospital for injuries from the fire, while one first responder had minor injuries. Two other people in the house were able to exit before firefighters arrived. The condition of the person who was hurt is currently not known.

Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the back side of the upon arrival. Crews tried to reach the second floor right away but were forced back by heavy flames. Crews then tried getting to the second floor by a back deck and ladders be conditions deteriorated rapidly.

Once more crews arrived, the fire was able to be suppressed to allow a three-person team to reach the second floor before being pulled off the second floor because of heavy fire venting from the floor of the structure.

When the main body of the fire was knocked down, crews re-entered the home and searched for the second floor and pronounced one person dead at the scene. Crews worked for three hours to completely extinguish the fire and clear the structure. There was extensive damage and crews had to patch the floor to safely being investigating.

Crews will remain on scene through the day on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown as the origin investigation is underway.

