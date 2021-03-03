One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Sisseton

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Sisseton on Tuesday.

Around 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was parked on the shoulder of I-29, 16 miles north of Sisseton, due to a flat tire. The 78-year-old male driver was kneeling near the pickup on the drivers side of the vehicle as a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck was driving northbound on I-29. The driver of the semi-truck was unable to move over to the passing lane due to the presence of another vehicle and struck the pickup and its driver.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead a the scene. The 55-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending.