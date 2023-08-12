TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO)– A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash 10 miles northwest of Tyndall.

At about 1:30 p.m, on Friday, August 11th, the driver of a 2017 Kenworth T8000 semi-tractor-trailer was driving southbound on S.D. Hwy 37. The driver of a 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling westbound on S.D. Hwy 46. The driver of the Nissan failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy 37 & Hwy 46 and was struck in a t-bone manner by the semi.

Traffic on S.D. 37 does not stop at this intersection.

The 63-year-old male driver of the semi received minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.