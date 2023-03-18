LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning.



Officials say the crash happened on 276th Street about four miles southeast of Tea at 10:52 a.m. Preliminary crash information shows the 71-year-old female driver of a 2006 Dodge Durango headed westbound lost control due to snow and ice.



The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck trailer driving eastbound.

The female driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation. The 32-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.